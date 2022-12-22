Manchester United will return to action when they take on Burnley in the Carabao Cup 2022-23 on Thursday, December 22. The round of 16 match will be played at the iconic Old Trafford stadium and is set to start at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Due to the absence of an official broadcast partner, neither the live telecast nor streaming of this match will not be available in India. Fans can however, watch live streaming of this game using VPNs. Also, they can follow the live updates of this knockout fixture on the social media handles of both teams. Messi’s Photos Holding FIFA World Cup Final Trophy on Insta Surpasses Bella Poarch’s TikTok Video and Becomes Most Liked Post of Any Social Media Platform (View Post).

Manchester United vs Burnley Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

The wait is over 👊 Bring on United! 🔴⚪️⚫️#MUFC || #CarabaoCup — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 21, 2022

