In hopes of getting back to winning ways after a heavy defeat to PSG in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, Inter Miami will visit Montreal away from home in the ongoing Major League Soccer 2025 match on July 06. The Montreal vs Inter Miami MLS football match will be played at Stade Saputo, Montreal, Canada and will begin at 5:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, fans in India will not have TV viewing options for Montreal vs Inter Miami due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. However, there's an online viewing option available for fans as they can find Montreal vs Inter Miami MLS 2025 live streaming on Apple TV, but will need a subscription. FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Bayern Munich Midfielder Jamal Musiala Badly Injures His Ankle Against PSG Following Collision With Gianluigi Donnarumma (Watch Video).

