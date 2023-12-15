NorthEast United FC are having their troubles, with just two wins and three losses from nine games played in the ISL 2023-24 season. The Highlanders also have third-worst record in terms of discipline, with 24 yellow cards. Coach Juan Pedro Benali would be looking to turn things around in the upcoming fixture. NorthEast United FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2023-24 game will start at 08:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Viewers can enjoy the NorthEast United FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant match on Sports18 Network and live online streaming is available on Jio Cinema App. ISL 2023–24: Bengaluru FC Appoints Gerard Zaragoza As New Head Coach

NorthEast United FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)