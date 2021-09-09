The 5th day of the Durand Cup 2021 will be played between the Indian Air Force Football Team and FC Bengaluru. The match will be held at 3.00 pm IST and we bring to you the live streaming details of the game. The match will not be broadcast on TV and thus the fans will have to rely on the social media account of the Durand Cup.

Check them out below:

𝐄𝐀𝐓. 𝐒𝐋𝐄𝐄𝐏. 𝐆𝐀𝐌𝐄. 𝐑𝐄𝐏𝐄𝐀𝐓. 🔄 As both the teams face off in their respective second games, too much thrill is assured ‼️ Matchday 5: Indian Air Force Football Team vs FC Bengaluru United.#DurandCup2021 #130thEdition #Legacy #Kolkata #Football #aiff #cherrytree pic.twitter.com/r1ivTbiHzD — Durand Cup (@thedurandcup) September 9, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)