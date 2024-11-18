Star Indian Football Team goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu committed a howler on Monday, November 19 during India's friendly encounter with Malaysia. A Malaysian footballer launched a long ball into India's half and the Bengaluru FC goalkeeper charged out to deal with it, but he couldn't predict the bounce and the ball went over his head to the Malaysian forward who had no trouble sending the ball into net and earning Malaysia the lead in the game. Fans were furious and the video went viral on social media. India Football Team Seeks First Win Under Head Coach Manolo Marquez Against Familiar Rivals Malaysia in International Friendly.

Indian Football Team Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu's Howler Helps Malaysia Take Lead

📹 | WATCH: GURPREET SINGH MAKES A SCHOOLBOY ERROR AS MALAYSIA POUNCE AND TAKE THE LEAD 1-0 🤦 The #BFC Goalie came off his line to clear the ball, but it bounces over him, leaving a clear goal for Brazil-born Malaysian Attacker Paulo Josué to score!#IndianFootball #INDMAS pic.twitter.com/fiqi4NuTHt — The Best 🇮🇳 ⚽ moments (@Moments_ISL) November 18, 2024

