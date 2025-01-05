After a win on the year-end, Manchester City started the new year with a 4-1 win over West Ham United. Erling Haaland scored a brace while Phil Foden added one to ensure victory for the defending champions. Vladimir Coufal scored an unlucky own goal handing Man City an early lead in the match while goals from Foden and Haaland sealed victory for Manchester City. The defending champions are sixth on the Premier League 2024-25 points table at the moment after the win over the Hammers. Arsenal Moves Up to Second Place in Premier League 2024–25 Points Table With 3–1 Win Over Brentford.

Manchester City vs West Ham United, Premier League 2024-25 Goals

Highlights from our brilliant win against West Ham 💪 pic.twitter.com/eXP8IMZuv6 — Manchester City (@ManCity) January 4, 2025

