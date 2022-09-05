Ever since, Manchester United beat Liverpool 2-1 at Old Trafford, their winning run has not stopped yet. Erik Ten Hag's boys put an end to Arsenal's perfect run in the Premier League this season and handed them in a 3-1 defeat on September 4. With Antony scoring his debut goal and Marcus Rashford netting a brace, United won four consecutive Premier League matches after losing the first two fixtures this season. Fans took to social media to give their reactions to the Red Devils' recent performance in the English top flight.

'A long way to Go'

Still a very long way to go but the promising signs are there, and Erik ten Hag looks like someone with clear plans and ideas of where he wants to take Manchester United. Trust the man, and slowly, he'll take us there ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5ZLHHyYt0R — UtdFaithfuls (@UtdFaithfuls) September 4, 2022

'Love You United'

I’m back to say, I love You @ManUtd ❤️ — Tio Tequila (@adekunleGOLD) September 4, 2022

'Great Result'

Yet another incredible show of support to the team and #GlazersOut by the United faithful! Great result and another sign WE WANT GLAZERS OUT@ManUtd #MUFC pic.twitter.com/XlT5Cnurkh — Jay Fowler (@JayFowler_7) September 4, 2022

'What a Debut For Antony'

What a debut from Antony, very young exciting player who already knows the style of football Erik ten Hag wants to play at Manchester United, his reaction to his goal said everything about him as a footballer but also his character, he will bring winning mentality! 🇧🇷🔴 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/QZlYxj5b3K — Shaun Irvine (@_shaunirvine) September 4, 2022

'A Win For United'

A win for Manchester United 🔥❤ pic.twitter.com/z2HIwQBrji — Nana Ainoo Kwagyan III (@AinooKwagyanIII) August 27, 2022

