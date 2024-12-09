Memphis Deepay migrated from La Liga to Serie A Brazil and since then has been a big name as he has helped his team Corinthians multiple times to turn the tide around. But unfortunately, they finished seventh in the Serie A Brazil 2024-25 standings. Botafogo went on to clinch the Brazilian Serie A 2024-25 title. During the Gremio vs Corinthians match, Memphis Deepay scored a stunning overhead kick during the rebound to score a goal. This goal helped Corinthians secure a 3-0 win over Gremio in the Brazilian Serie A 2024-25. Serie A 2024–25: Danilo Cataldi Promises Hospitalized Teammate Edoardo Bove a Goal and Delivers As Fiorentina Wins Eighth Straight Match.

Memphis Deepay's Overhead Kick

MEMPHIS DEPAY WONDER GOAL VS GREMIO! pic.twitter.com/JVaLUNo40l — TheMemphisEra 🦁 (@TheMemphisEra) December 8, 2024

Memphis Deepay Overhead Kick from the Stands

PQP, DEPAY! 🏴🏳️ Memphis Depay fax golaço de bicicleta e amplia o placar para o Corinthians na Arena do Grêmio 🎥 Ciro Hey / Central do Timão 👉Apoio: @kto_brasil | Jogue com responsabilidade (+18 anos) 👉Apoio: @corinthiansdelivery pic.twitter.com/c0NbbBL2TH — Central do Timão (@centraldotimao) December 8, 2024

