Mohammad Salah has been in solid form for Liverpool in the ongoing Premier League 2024-25 and his performance has been one of the reasons the Reds are currently the leaders in the points table. Although Liverpool secured a 2-2 draw against Manchester United at home in Anfield. Football Pundit Jamie Carragher, who is also a former Liverpool footballer, criticised Salah on his professionalism as there has been talks on him leaving Liverpool at the end of the season after his contract expires. Salah hit back at him by a post on X where he said, 'I’m starting to think you’re obsessed with me'. Liverpool 2–2 Manchester United, Premier League 2024–25: Amad Diallo Scores Late and Lisandro Martinez Nets Once As Red Devils Hold Arne Slot and Co at Anfield.

Mohammad Salah Hits Back At Football Pundit Jamie Carragher

I’m starting to think you’re obsessed with me 😉 https://t.co/YAnwbaHdRi — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) January 6, 2025

