Manchester United secured a point each alongside the Premier League 2024-25 table toppers Liverpool in an intense clash at Anfield. Both sides were equally matched and the first half went goalless. The action came in during the second half after Lisandro Martinez struck a goal during the 52nd minute and became the first Man United player after Jessie Lingard to score a goal at Anfield since 2018. Liverpool fired back with a couple of goals which helped them take the lead. Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah scored a goal each for Liverpool. Amad Diallo's late equaliser helped the Red Devils hold Arne Slot and Co. at Anfield. Both teams secured a point each after a 2-2 draw. Premier League 2024-25: Manchester City Turn Corner with Successive Wins; Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Chelsea Drop Points.

Liverpool vs Man United Result

A thriller at Anfield ends level between Liverpool and Man Utd 😅#LIVMUN pic.twitter.com/CQJK5W2HKn— Premier League (@premierleague) January 5, 2025

