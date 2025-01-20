Nottingham Forest secured a 3-2 win over Southampton in the Premier League 2024-25 season. With this win, Nottingham Forest yet again secured three points in what is said to be one of their best seasons in the Premier League. During the Nottm Forest vs Southampton clash, Nikola Milenkovic scored a goal for Nottingham Forest but the referee immediately went to check on it via VAR. While the referee was taking a look at VAR, Nottingham Forest fans offered credit cards and wallets to the referee. The action was caught on camera and has taken the internet by storm. Ruben Amorim Reacts After Manchester United's 1–3 Loss Against Brighton in Premier League 2024–25 at Old Trafford, Says 'We Are Being the Worst Team' (Watch Video).

Nottingham Forest Fans Offering Wallets and Credit Cards

NOTTINGHAM FOREST FANS HOLDING THEIR WALLETS AND CREDIT CARDS UP TO THE REF! 😂😭😂 pic.twitter.com/c4oYzplWKz — David (@DavidC547191308) January 19, 2025

