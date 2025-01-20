In the first half of the Man United vs Brighton Premier League 2024-25 game both sides seemed pretty even. Yankuba Minteh helped Brighton take the lead early in the game. Bruno Fernandes successfully converted a spot kick to make it 1-1. Later in the second half due to Andre Onana's error and a modest defence, Man United conceded a couple of goals and the Red Devils fell at Old Trafford by a scoreline of 1-3. During the post-match press conference, Man United manager Ruben Amorim said, "We are being the worst team maybe in the history of Manchester United." Ruben Amorim mentioned that as a fact looking at Man United's ongoing season. EPL 2024–25 Points Table Updated: Manchester City Back in Last Four, Man United Lose Points and Liverpool Stay on Top of Premier League Standings.

Ruben Amorim After Man United vs Brighton Match

"We are being the worst team maybe in the history of Manchester United."



Strong words from head coach Ruben Amorim after his side’s 1-3 home loss to Brighton 😳 pic.twitter.com/gsOOqBpgQP— Premier League (@premierleague) January 19, 2025

