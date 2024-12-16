Manchester City lost to Manchester United 1-2 in Manchester Derby after Bruno Fernandes and Amad Diallo scored a goal each in the final moments of the Manchester Derby which helped Man Utd secure a win over the defending Premier League champions Man City. After Cityzens fell prey to the Red Devils in the Manchester Derby, Pep Guardiola had his say. Pep said, "I'm not good enough. I am the boss, I have to find solutions and so far I haven't. We want to play better but at the moment it is not possible." Pep Guardiola and Manchester City have only been able to win a single game in the last 11 games. Manchester City 1–2 Manchester United, Premier League 2024–25: Bruno Fernandes, Amad Diallo Score As Red Devils Secure Victory in Manchester Derby.

Pep Guardiola After Manchester Derby

A brutal self assessment from Pep Guardiola after Man City's eighth loss in 11 matches 💬



Read the full interview: https://t.co/rVlfpPPwlC pic.twitter.com/DJ2bdfZAZ7— Premier League (@premierleague) December 15, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)