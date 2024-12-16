Barcelona were stunned by Leganes in the latest La Liga 2024-25 encounter. Despite dominating the majority of the possession of the ball, Barcelona's final third failed to convert it into a goal. Barca dropped three points which means, Real Madrid are now just a couple of points away from Blaugrana. Reacting to Barcelona's 0-1 loss to Leganes, Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger was spotted laughing while looking at the final scorecard of the Barcelona vs Leganes La Liga 2024-25 clash. Atletico Madrid now have similar points as Barcelona as they secured a 1-0 win over Getafe. Barcelona 0–1 Leganes, La Liga 2024–25: Sergio Gonzalez Scores As Los Pepineros Stun Hansi Flick's Men to Secure Three Points.

Antonio Rudiger Shares a Laugh After Barcelona's Defeat

