La Liga 2024-25 table toppers Barcelona yet again dropped three points after Leganes stunned them at home with a 0-1 win. This constant point drop is a big concern for Hansi Flick's men. Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are catching up with an additional game on their hands. Sergio Gonzalez scored early for Leganes. Despite having most of the possession of the ball, Barcelona failed to convert in their final third. Even with the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Lamine Yamal, Barca were unable to score a goal. Manchester City 1–2 Manchester United, Premier League 2024–25: Bruno Fernandes, Amad Diallo Score As Red Devils Secure Victory in Manchester Derby.

Barcelona vs Leganes Result

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)