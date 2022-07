Robert Lewandowski has handed in his transfer request and has been linked with a move to Barcelona this summer. There were reports suggesting that the striker might force a move and will now show up for pre-season training with Bayern Munich. However, that is not the case as the 33-year-old joined the Bavarians for the routine medical tests prior to the new season.

