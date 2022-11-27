The festival of the FIFA World Cup 2022 is adding spice to footballing action with every passing day. For the excited footballing fans waiting for another day of breathtaking action, some great games await on Sunday, November 27. The day opens with the Group E clash between Japan and Costa Rica at 3:30 PM (Indian Standard Time). In Group F, Morocco takes on the challenge of Belgium at 6;30 PM (Indian Standard Time). Immediately after in Group F, Canada is ready to take on Croatia at 9;30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Later at night, all the action will be topped by the heavy-weight thriller between Spain and Germany at 12;30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on November 28.

Today's FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule:

