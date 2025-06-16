USA men's national football team will commence their CONCACAF Gold Cup 2025 campaign against Trinidad and Tobago. The USA vs Trinidad and Tobago CONCACAF Gold Cup 2025 match will be played at the PayPal Park, San Jose, California and has a scheduled start time of 3:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, there are no live telecast viewing options for the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2025 in India, due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans looking for live streaming viewing options will get their information below. Although the live telecast viewing options are unavailable, the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2025 online viewing options are available in India. Fans can watch the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2025 live streaming on the CONCACAF GO YouTube channel. On Which Channel Will CONCACAF Gold Cup 2025 Be Telecast Live? How To Watch North American Football Nation Matches Live Streaming Online? Check Viewing Options.

United States of America vs Trinidad and Tobago, CONCACAF Gold Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

MATCH DAY! #GoldCup United States 🇺🇸 vs 🇹🇹 Trinidad and Tobago 🗓️ Sunday, June 15th 2025 ⏰ 6:00pm EST 🏟️ Paypal Park 📍 San José, CA 📺 Concacaf YouTube, Concacaf GO, Fox Sports, ESPN Caribbean, Univision, TUDN#SocaWarriors #USAvTRI pic.twitter.com/eb7UNhd3Ww — Soca Warriors 🇹🇹 (@socawarriors) June 15, 2025

