India Women's National Hockey team continue their winning run in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 as they defeated one of the favourites for the title China 3-0 at the Rajgir Sports Stadium in Bihar. India started the game positively and created a few chances while China's goalkeeper made a few good saves too. The first half ended in 0-0 stalemate with neither team having any upper hand. Things changed when Sangita Kumari opened the scoring for India in the quarter three and in the same quarter Salima Tete extended India's lead. They kept the pressure on and in the final quarter when China took their goalkeeper out, Deepika scored another from the penalty corner to secure a dominant victory. India Qualify for Semifinals of Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024; Deepika Sehrawat Scores Five Goals as Defending Champions Beat Thailand 13-0.

India Women's National Hockey Team Defeats China 3-0

Full-Time! 🇮🇳🏑 Team India extends their dominance at the Bihar Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024, defeating China 3-0 with a sensational display of skill and teamwork! 🔥💪 The defending champions are on fire, climbing to the top of the table and securing their place… pic.twitter.com/zx5DJPbvQx — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) November 16, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)