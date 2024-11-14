Striker Deepika Sehrawat scored five goals as India defeated Thailand 13-0 in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 match in Rajgir on Thursday, November 14. With this victory, India also qualified for the semifinals. The striker, who scored a brace in India's last match against Korea, continued from where she left off and put five past the Thailand net. Preeti Dubey, Lalremsiami and Manisha Chauhan scored two goals each while Beauty Dungdung and Navneet Kaur netted one each. This was India's third straight victory in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024. This match was also a special one for Lalremsiami, who completed her 150th appearance for the India women's national hockey team while Preetu Dubey completed her 50th. Olympians Tie the Knot! India Men's and Women's Hockey Team Players Akashdeep Singh and Monika Malik Get Engaged in Jalandhar.

India vs Thailand Hockey Result

