India Women's National Hockey team complete their group stage encounters with another victory as they defeated Japan 3-0 through an inspired second half performance. Throughout the competition, India has been at their best in the second half and this game was no different. India had a positive start to the game where they kept pressure on Japan by securing more circle entries and keeping more possession. But they failed to score a goal ahead of half-time. In the second half, once again India turned the tables as Deepika scored two goals off penalty corners and Navneet Kaur scored too to extend India's lead and give them a comfortable victory. India will face Japan once again in the semifinal. Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Sangita Kumari and Salima Tete Score As India Hockey Team Registers 3–0 Win Over China.

Indian Women's Hockey Team Defeats Japan 3-0

INDIA BEATS JAPAN & REMAINS UNBEATEN 🔥 With the 3-0 win over Japan 🇯🇵 in the last Group stage game, India has topped the points table and Qualified for Semis at leader 🏆 Next India vs Japan in Semi Finals on 19th Nov pic.twitter.com/DNUAI6I1De — The Khel India (@TheKhelIndia) November 17, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)