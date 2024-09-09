Indian Men's Hockey is currently playing in the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy 2024. They had a very good start with two consecutive wins against China and Japan and is looking in good touch. India will play arch-rivals Pakistan in the round robin encounter on September 14, Saturday. The India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy 2024 match will be played at the Moqi Training Base in Hulunbuir, the People’s Republic of China, and has a start time of 1:15 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). India have dominated all the recent encounters against Pakistan. Pakistan, under the leadership of their new coach Tahir Zaman will look to change the tide in their favour. Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Indian Men’s Hockey Team Beats Japan 5–1 for Their Second Consecutive Win.

When Is India vs Pakistan in Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024?

The Mother of all rivalries - India vs Pakistan 🤩 🍿 Catch every minute of this high octane clash, LIVE on Sep 14 on the #SonySportsNetwork 🏑#ACT2024 #HockeyIndia #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/atHrLPigL7 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 9, 2024

