In a fresh escalation, the Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked small arms firing across the Line of Control (LoC) for the fifth consecutive night, targeting areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, and Akhnoor between April 28 and 29. According to the Indian Army, forces responded in a measured yet effective manner to the repeated provocations. The incident follows a series of ceasefire violations earlier this week in Poonch and Kupwara. Pakistani troops had fired for four consecutive nights, previously targeting Tutmari Gali and Rampur sectors. Tensions between India and Pakistan have been steadily rising after the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people. Security forces remain on high alert along the LoC as the situation continues to evolve. Pakistan Initiates Small Arms Fire Across LoC Again in Areas Opposite Kupwara and Pooch; Indian Army Responds Effectively.

Pakistan Army Opens Fire Across LoC Again; India Responds

During the night of 28-29 April 2025, the Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked small arms firing across the Line of Control in areas opposite Kupwara and Baramulla districts, as well as the Akhnoor sector. The Indian Army responded in a measured and effective manner to the… pic.twitter.com/sziHqfHVWQ — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2025

