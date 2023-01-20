The Indian hockey team finished second in Pool D after a 4-2 win over Wales in their last group-stage match. Not being able to the top the group has denied India a spot in the quarterfinal but now, they will have their sights set on their crossover match against New Zealand on January 22 to book a spot in the last eight. India won two group stage matches against Spain and Wales but failed to beat England, with whom they played out a draw. The winner of the India vs New Zealand will then proceed to meet Pool B toppers Belgium in the quarterfinals. The India vs New Zealand match will start at 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Hockey World Cup 2023 Points Table Updated Live.

India Next Match in Hockey World Cup 2023:

𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥-𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞: 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝟒-𝟐 𝐖𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 India win a thriller against Wales in the final match of the day to finish 2nd in Pool D. India will face New Zealand in the crossover for a spot in the quarterfinals. #HWC2023 📱- Download the @watchdothockey app for all updates. pic.twitter.com/CrQffDCsU6 — International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) January 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)