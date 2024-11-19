India is hosting the first ever Special Olympics Asia Pacific Bocce and Bowling Competition starting from Tuesday, November 19 at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex. Special Olympics Asia Pacific Bocce & Bowling Competition is an unique event, which empowers athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), aged 22 and above, and includes bowling as a competitive sport for the first time in India. Sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya and vice-President Jagadeep Dhankar were the chief guests at the opening ceremony of the Special Olympics Asia Pacific Bocce and Bowling Competition where the Indian contingent received a grand welcome. Indian Sports Honours 2024: Check List of Winners in Fifth Edition of Award Ceremony.

Indian Contingent Receive Grand Welcome During the Opening Ceremony of First-Ever Special Olympics Asia Pacific Bocce and Bowling Competition

#TeamIndia at the opening ceremony of Special Olympics Asia Pacific Bocce and Bowling Competition ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/EHUEtQDRZq — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) November 19, 2024

