The wait is finally over as Los Angeles Lakers draft Bronny James in the second round. Megastar and four-time NBA Champion LeBron James expressed his desire to play alongside one of his sons in the league. Bronny James declared for the 2024 NBA draft and went undrafted in the first round but, as expected the LA Lakers went for the star late and selected Bronny as the 55th overall pick. LeBron James-Bronny James will be the first father-son duo to play together in the league. The draft was nearly protected one as the agent Rich Paul warned franchisees about selection, mentioning the USC star would play in Australia if any other team selected him other than the Lakers. NBA Draft 2024: Zaccharie Risacher and Alex Sarr Land Top Two Picks as LeBron James’ Son Bronny Goes Undrafted on Opening Day.

Los Angeles Lakers Select Bronny James 55th Overall Pick in NBA Draft 2024

Bronny James is selected 55th overall by the @Lakers in the 2024 #NBADraft presented by State Farm! Watch the Second Round on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/BnxozT7CGj — NBA (@NBA) June 27, 2024

