Oklahoma City Thunder Record Most Double-Digit Wins In Single Season To Create NBA History, Achieves Feat During NBA 2024-25 Match Against Los Angeles Lakers

Oklahoma City Thunder earned their 51st double-digit win of the ongoing NBA 2024-25 season, which is the most of any club in a single edition. OKC win came against Los Angeles Lakers, who held the record previously.

Oklahoma City Thunder players after win over LA Lakers (Photo Credit: X@NBA)
Socially Team Latestly| Apr 09, 2025 01:18 PM IST

The ongoing NBA 2024-25 season has seen several records tumble, and another record fell as the Oklahoma City Thunder earned their 51st double-digit win over the Los Angeles Lakers with a 136-120 score. With their 51st double-digit win of the season, OKC broke past the LA Lakers' record-etching NBA 1971-72 season, who created history by winning 50 double-digit wins, with the 50th coming in the final over the New York Knicks. Denver Nuggets Part Ways With Head Coach Michael Malone Ahead of NBA 2024–25 Playoffs, Opts Not To Renew General Manager Calvin Booth’s Contract.

Oklahoma City Thunder Creates NBA History

