In the latest development, the Denver Nuggets have parted ways with head coach Michael Malone, while also opting not to extend general manager Calvin Booth's contract. David Adelman will take over Malone's role as head coach for the remainder of the NBA 2024-25 season. Malone joined Denver in 2015 and helped the club to its maiden championship in 2023. Denver are currently placed fourth in the Western Conference behind the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, and Los Angeles Lakers. Sacramento Kings Beat Detroit Pistons 127-117 in NBA 2024-25; Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan Star as Kings Register Third Consecutive Victory.

Thank You, Michael Malone

Coach, thank you for your dedication to the Denver Nuggets throughout the years. Your impact on this team and city will not be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/TKzu5tRDdS — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) April 8, 2025

No Extension For Calvin Booth

