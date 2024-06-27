After the Boston Celtics won the NBA 2024 finals, the league is ready for the new season welcoming new talents via draft. The NBA Draft 2024 took place at the Barclays Center with the Atlanta Hawks honoured with the top pick. The Eastern Conference side selected forward Zaccharie Risacher, handing back-to-back top picks to French nationals. Another Frenchman, Alex Sarr was selected next by the Washington Wizards. The forward will partner with former NBA Champion Kyle Kuzma. One of the headlines of the NBA Draft's first night was ‘undrafted Bronny James’. Despite delivering at the college level, LeBron James’ son went undrafted. The Los Angeles Lakers, who were considered in contention for Bronny selected guard Dalton Knecht as 17th overall pick. Check out the complete list of NBA Draft 2024 day one below. Boston Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Loses NBA 2024 Championship Ring During Parade, Issues ‘Big Reward’ For Whoever Finds It (See Post).

Zaccharie Risacher and Alex Sarr Land Top Two Picks in NBA Draft 2024

The complete draft board for the 1st round of the 2024 #NBADraft presented by State Farm! Which pick is your favorite? 🤔 2nd Round: Thursday, 4pm/et, ESPN pic.twitter.com/L94k3V6Zg4 — NBA (@NBA) June 27, 2024

