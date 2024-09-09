The Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season is about to kick off and ahead of that, a new promo of the Indian football league has been released. ISL took to social media and released the promo which they mentioned as "Multi-Verse" as a lot of other icons have featured in the promo as well. From football sensations Bhaichung Bhutia, and Sunil Chhetri and other stars, ISL featured icons from other sports as well as the Paris Olympics 2024 two-time bronze medallist Manu Bhaker. Cricket stars such as Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav were also spotted. PV Sindhu also made an appearance. Bollywood icons Ranbir Kapoor and John Abraham were also a part of the "Multi-Verse" promo for ISL 2024-25. Indian Super League Brief History: Know the Champions, Heartbreaks, Records and Star Players Ahead of ISL 2024-25 Season.

ISL 2024-25 'Multi-Verse' Promo

Bhaichung Bhutia, Ravi Shastri and More Feature in Latest ISL 2024-25 Promo

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)