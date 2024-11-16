Ahead of his high-profile boxing bout against Jake Paul, former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson was visited by two of his fiercest competitors — Lennox Lewis and Evander Holyfield — in the dressing room. Both Lewis and Holyfield have had legendary title matches with Tyson, respectively. Interestingly, in an infamous episode, Tyson bit Holyfield's ear in their 1997 WBA heavyweight championship fight, where the former got disqualified in round three. Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul Boxing Match: Kevin Pietersen Takes Jibe At 27-Year-Old Fighter, Calls Him 'Youtuber'.

Lennox Lewis and Evander Holyfield Meet Mike Tyson

Evander Holyfield and Lennox Lewis hyping up Mike Tyson before the big fight. Legends. #PaulTyson pic.twitter.com/LuorRw9nlu — Netflix (@netflix) November 16, 2024

