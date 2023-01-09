The warm-up matches at the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup have gotten underway, with one being a blockbuster clash between India and Australia on January 9. The two sides will face each other at the Steyn City School. All 16 teams participating in the premier event will compete in these preparatory matches before the tournament starts on January 14. Every team is slated to compete in two warm-up matches. Suryakumar Yadav Gives 'Special Reply' To Virat Kohli After the Later Lauds Him On Instagram (Watch Video).

ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Fixtures Announced:

Official warm-up action begins today for the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup! More 👇https://t.co/7qa9WWRfbb — ICC (@ICC) January 9, 2023

