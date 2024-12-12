Screengrab from D Gukesh's old video (left) and him celebrating after winning FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 (Photo credit: X @ChessbaseIndia and @FIDE_chess)

D Gukesh scripted history by becoming the youngest chess world champion at 18 years of age, when he beat China's Ding Liren to achieve the feat on December 12 in Singapore. After a series of thrilling contests in the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024, D Gukesh came out on top 7.5-6.5 and became the 18th world champion. After his win, an old video has gone viral when he, at just 11 years and six months old, had expressed a desire to be crowned the youngest world chess champion. When asked what his ambition was when he grew up, the 11-year-old Gukesh had said, "I want to become the youngest world chess champion." And this is exactly what happened, leaving fans astounded! D Gukesh Crowned Youngest Chess World Champion, Becomes Second Indian To Win Title After Beating Ding Liren in Thrilling FIDE World Chess Championship 2024.

Old Video of D Gukesh Goes Viral After He Wins FIDE World Chess Championship 2024

