'Here's Happy Gukesh' Alexandra Botez Responds With World Chess Champion's New Pic After Fans Earlier Felt He Wasn't Smiling While Posing With Botez Sisters

Ever since becoming FIDE World Chess Champion, D Gukesh has become a sensation and has to deal with constant requests for photographs. However, the reserved Gukesh has often been seen in photographs with Botez Sisters - Alexandra and Andrea - with a stoic look, which often leaves the fans upset. Gukesh recently caught up with the Botez Sisters at the Freestyle Chess Tournament 2025, who are players and chess influencers, where once again the trio shared a picture with the champion looking stoic, which saw a backlash from fans. Alexandra took to social media and responded with a smiling and happy photo of Gukesh and herself to shut down all detractors in the comments section. Viswanathan Anand Puts His Weight Behind D Gukesh Ahead of High-Stake Norway Chess 2025.

D Gukesh Seen Smiling Alongside Alexandra Botez

People getting really upset in the comments so here is happy Gukesh https://t.co/Yx7ENeHUCI pic.twitter.com/kbPee8AT2o — Alexandra Botez (@alexandrabotez) April 10, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)