'Here's Happy Gukesh' Alexandra Botez Responds With World Chess Champion's New Pic After Fans Earlier Felt He Wasn't Smiling While Posing With Botez Sisters

The reserved D Gukesh has often been seen in photographs with Botez Sisters - Alexandra and Andrea - with a stoic look, which often leaves the fans upset. However, Alexandra Botez took to social media and responded with a smiling and happy photo of Gukesh and herself to shut down all detractors in the comments section.

'Here's Happy Gukesh' Alexandra Botez Responds With World Chess Champion's New Pic After Fans Earlier Felt He Wasn't Smiling While Posing With Botez Sisters
Alexandra Botez with D Gukesh at Freestyle Chess Tournament 2025 (Photo Credit: X@alexandrabotez)
Apr 11, 2025 01:44 PM IST

Ever since becoming FIDE World Chess Champion, D Gukesh has become a sensation and has to deal with constant requests for photographs. However, the reserved Gukesh has often been seen in photographs with Botez Sisters -  Alexandra and Andrea - with a stoic look, which often leaves the fans upset. Gukesh recently caught up with the Botez Sisters at the Freestyle Chess Tournament 2025, who are players and chess influencers, where once again the trio shared a picture with the champion looking stoic, which saw a backlash from fans. Alexandra took to social media and responded with a smiling and happy photo of Gukesh and herself to shut down all detractors in the comments section. Viswanathan Anand Puts His Weight Behind D Gukesh Ahead of High-Stake Norway Chess 2025.

D Gukesh Seen Smiling Alongside Alexandra Botez

