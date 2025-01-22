Pickleball is one of the most trending sports currently and a tournament is all set to take place in CCI, Mumbai, India. World Pickleball League is coming with its inaugural edition. World Pickleball League 2025 will consist of a total of six teams namely, Dilli Dillwale, Chennai Superchamps, Bengaluru Jawans, Hyderabad Superstars, Mumbai Pickle Power and Pune United. The first edition of the World Pickleball League is all set to take place from January 24 to February 2. Unfortunately, due to the absence of any official broadcaster, World Pickleball League 2025 will not be telecasted live on any TV Channel. Fans in India can tune into the FanCode app and website for the live streaming viewing options for World Pickleball League 2025. Tennis Champions Andre Agassi and Rohan Bopanna Engage in Pickleball Game in Mumbai at PWR DUPR India League 2024 Launch.

World Pickleball League 2025 Live Streaming Details

Gear up for a smashing debut! 🥳



The World Pickleball League serves up its first-ever season from 24th January to 2nd February at CCI, Mumbai!



Don’t miss a moment, and catch all the action, LIVE on FanCode! 🤩#WPBLonFanCode pic.twitter.com/nG1izoQW66— FanCode (@FanCode) January 21, 2025

