Formula One driver Pierre Gasly achieved a historic feat during the F1 2024 Season, where the Alpine Renault driver did not cause any damage throughout the 24 Grand Prix the French star appeared in. This is a first in the history of F1 that no driver has harmed his car during the entire season, a record that even the likes of Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, Michael Schumacher, Alain Prost, Niki Lauda, and Ayrton Senna could not achieve. McLaren Win F1 2024 Constructors Championship, Clinch Title After 26 Years As Lando Norris Secures Victory in Abu Dhabi GP.

Pierre Gasly Achieves Rare Feat

