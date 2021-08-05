Shah Rukh Khan has lauded the Indian men's hockey team after they clinched a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Captain Manpreet Singh also responded to the tweet. The Indian team had won 5-4 against Germany to clinch the bronze medal.

Check out the tweet below:

Coming from the King - thank you so much sir for all your motivation, inspiring words and never ending support towards the team 🙏🏼 https://t.co/rndYeYPo1s — Manpreet Singh (@manpreetpawar07) August 5, 2021

