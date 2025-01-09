WWE Superstar was present on a talk show alongside former Manchester United player Gary Neville. Gary Neville mentioned how he has a "Hatred" for Premier League club Liverpool. Later during the talk show, Sheamus performed WWE moves on Gary Neville as he wanted to force him to believe that Liverpool "The Reds" would go on to win the Premier League 2024-25 title. Liverpool are in very good form and are at the top of the Premier League 2024-25 standings. R-Truth Meets the Rock After WWE Raw on Netflix Premiere, Says 'Finally Had a Chance To Meet the Final Boss'; Pic Goes Viral.

Sheamus Performs WWE Moves on Gary Neville

Here’s Sheamus beating up Gary Neville pic.twitter.com/7Mf07o8AiA — Robert 🇲🇽🇵🇭 (@mexicanmamba93) January 9, 2025

Sheamus at Talk Show Alongside Gary Neville

