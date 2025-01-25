New Zealand women's national cricket team captain Sophie Devine will miss the upcoming Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025. Sophie Devine is part of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru franchise for the upcoming edition of the WPL. The veteran all-rounder has decided to take an indefinite break from cricket. New Zealand Cricket (NZC) didn't specify the actual reason but stated that she made this decision based on professional advice. The 35-year-old has nearly played 300 international matches and holds the highest individual (99) score by the RCB in WPL history. WPL 2025 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Women's Premier League Season Three.

Sophie Devine to Miss WPL 2025

