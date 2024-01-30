Punjab athlete Akshdeep Singh shattered his national record while retaining the men's 20km title at the National Open Race-Walking competition. At the same time, Suraj Panwar came second in the competition with 1:19:43 time. With this, Suraj Panwar of Uttarakhand also breached the Paris Games qualifying mark of 1:20:10 by clocking 1:19:43. Panwar is the fourth Indian in the Men's 20km race walk event to qualify for the Paris Olympics. Avinash Sable Qualifies for Paris Olympics 2024 With Sixth-Place Finish in Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Event at Silesia Diamond League 2023.

