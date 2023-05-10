India bridge team captain Ranjan Bhattacharya has refuted claims of the Indian High Commission in Pakistan asking the players to return to the country amid violence and unrest following Imran Khan's arrest. Reports circulated widely claiming that the Indian contingent, competing in the 'Asia and Middle East Bridge Championship' in Lahore, has been instructed to leave the country by the High Commission. Bhattacharya, in a video, rebuked all such reports and stated that there had been no official communication yet. The tournament started on May 5 and its final was scheduled for May 13. ‘Heart Wrenching Visual’ Shoaib Akhtar Shares Video of Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Being Manhandled During his Arrest in Islamabad.

Indian Bridge Team Captain Refutes Reports of High Commission Asking Players to Return

BFAME updates; The news is fake, and there are no plans for an early return says Indian captain Ranjan Bhattacharya. The Indian team is winning and we will return together.@Sportskeeda @the_bridge_in @IndiaAllsports @Republic_Bharat @bridgelinks #bfame #bfameinpakistan pic.twitter.com/nRGqyuzG5A — Pakistan Bridge Federation (@PakBridgeFed) May 10, 2023

Reports Claiming Indian Bridge Team Asked to Leave Pakistan

#BREAKING: 32 Indian Bridge Players who were in Lahore, Pakistan as part of a regional Bridge tournament have been asked to immediately leave back for India by the Indian High Commission in Islamabad because of worsening law and order situation. The Bridge tournament was supposed… pic.twitter.com/pE8qWnlh05 — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) May 10, 2023

32 Strong Indian Contingent Asked to Leave Pakistan Amid Worsening Law and Order

