Novak Djokovic will be included in the Australian Open 2022 draw as world number one seed. The Serbian continues to wait for his Australian Visa. The draws for the Australian will be happening on Friday. Djoko has already started preparing for the Australian Open 2022 and the pictures and videos have gone viral.

BREAKING: Australian Open draw to go ahead with Djokovic included in it as the world's number one seed, amid continued wait on Australian government's decision regarding his visa. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) January 13, 2022

