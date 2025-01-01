Coco Gauff has set Team USA to a perfect start after her single's win over China's Shuai Zhang. Coco Gauff defeated Shuai Zhang by straight sets in the United Cup 2024-25. With this Coco Gauff is off to a positive start in the New Year 2025. Team USA will gain an advantage after Coco Gauff's straight-sets win over Shuai Zhang. Earlier Kazakhstan made it to the United Cup 2024-25 semifinals. Brisbane International 2025: Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios Crash Out of Tournament After Losing in Doubles to Top-Seeded Team.

Coco Gauff Dominates Shuai Zhang

Locked and loaded 🔥@CocoGauff gives Team USA the perfect start in Perth.#UnitedCup pic.twitter.com/713KAWf5kJ— United Cup (@UnitedCupTennis) January 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)