Novak Djokovic, on Tuesday, announced that he would participate in the Australian Open 2022, despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19, after he was given a medical exemption. After this announcement was made, Twitterati reacted to this development most of which were critical of Djokovic and the authorities, who gave him the medical exemption.

Take a Look at Some Reactions:

'Very interesting'

It will be *VERY* interesting to see how people in Melbourne, the city with the world's longest COVID-19 lockdown, will react to Novak Djokovic playing at the Australian Open. — Nikolaus Fink (@NikolausFink) January 4, 2022

'Seriously'

After everything Victorians have been through, Novak Djokovic getting a vaccine exemption is nothing short of a kick in the guts. All those lockdowns, all that suffering. Seriously? #auspol — Dr Kate Miller (@DrKate_Miller) January 4, 2022

'He Ain't Essential'

Australians have been denied for two years, but this bloke - who’s taken extraordinary liberties in the face of the coronavirus - gets his exemption. Novak Djokovic is an all-time great, but he ain’t essential. — Andy Maher (@AndyMaherDFA) January 4, 2022

See this Tweet:

Australian Open ballboys heading onto centre court for a Novak Djokovic match: pic.twitter.com/OvufsnsHEL — Byron Kaye (@byronkaye) January 4, 2022

And This One:

Whoever knocks Djokovic out of the #AusOpen may never need to buy a beer In Australia ever again. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshMedia) January 4, 2022

Jamie Murray Reportedly Said this:

Jamie Murray on Novak Djokovic's medical exemption: "I think if it was me that wasn't vaccinated I wouldn't be getting an exemption" #AustralianOpen — Neil McLeman (@NeilMcLeman) January 4, 2022

What a shock!

Novak Djokovic receives an exemption to compete in the Australian Open unvaccinated. Gee. That’s a shock! Not! — Stephen Quartermain (@Quartermain10) January 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)