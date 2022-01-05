Novak Djokovic, on Tuesday, announced that he would participate in the Australian Open 2022, despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19, after he was given a medical exemption. After this announcement was made, Twitterati reacted to this development most of which were critical of Djokovic and the authorities, who gave him the medical exemption.

Take a Look at Some Reactions:

'Very interesting'

'Seriously'

'He Ain't Essential'

See this Tweet:

And This One:

Jamie Murray Reportedly Said this:

What a shock!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)