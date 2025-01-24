Novak Djokovic shared his thoughts after a muscle injury cut short his run in the Australian Open 2025, on Friday, January 24. The Serbian had started well against Alexander Zverev in the Australian Open 2025 semifinal but could not continue anymore because of the injury. Taking to social media, the Serbian shared a post where he wrote, "Tried to recover for today’s match but I could only push so far. Nevertheless, positives to take out of this year’s Aus Open. Congratulations to @AlexZverev for making another GS final. I wish you to win the title because you deserve it, my friend ." Novak Djokovic Retires in Australian Open 2025 Semifinals Against Alexander Zverev Due to Injury.

Novak Djokovic Reacts After Australian Open 2025 Exit Due to Injury

Tried to recover for today’s match but I could only push so far. Nevertheless, positives to take out of this year’s Aus Open. Congratulations to @AlexZverev for making another GS final. I wish you to win the title because you deserve it, my friend 💪🙌 pic.twitter.com/BZPyQqPk6R — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) January 24, 2025

