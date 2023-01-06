Rafael Nadal wins hearts of Tennis fans all around the world as he was spotted with his son in Melbourne ahead of the Australian Open 2023. The Spanish Tennis Star was undergoing his preparations in the United Cup at Sydney and his family, which now includes his baby boy born in October, joined him there. As Nadal travelled from Sydney to Melbourne to participate in the Australian Open, pictures of him holding his son went viral. Veteran Tennis star Chris Evert also noticed the frame of father-son together and expressed her adoration. Feliz Ano Nuevo 2023 Greetings by Rafael Nadal With Dazzling Fireworks’ Photo Is a Must-See for All Spanish Tennis Star Fans!

Rafael Nadal With His Newborn Son

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SaqueAce (@saqueace)

Father-Son Duo In Melbourne

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vamos Rafa (@teamnadal)

Chris Evert Expresses Her Adoration

