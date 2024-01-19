The Australian Open 2024 is set to witness some thrilling contests on January 19 with the likes of Aryna Sabalenka and Novak Djokovic among other top tennis stars, in action. Sabalenka, who had fended off competition from Brenda Fruhvirtova in the second round, will lock horns with Lesia Tsurenko. Young tennis star Coco Gauff will take on Alycia Parks as well in the third round. In the men's competition, Djokovic squares off against Tomas Martin Etcheverry while Jannik Sinner takes on Sebastian Baez. Stefanos Tsitsipas will also take on Luca van Assche. Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden will also be in doubles' action. All these matches will be available for live telecast on the Sony Sports Network and live streaming, on SonyLIV. Sumit Nagal Takes Home Around INR 1.33 Crore After His Historic Australian Open 2024 Campaign Finishes in Second Round Defeat.

Australian Open 2024 Men's Singles Schedule for January 19

Australian Open 2024 Women's Singles Schedule for January 19

Set your ⏰ as the battle intensifies when Women's Tennis stars take centre stage at #AO2024 🎾 Who do you think will make it through Round 4️⃣ ❓#SonySportsNetwork #AustralianOpen #AusOpen #SlamOfTheGreats pic.twitter.com/mDqjJyFytF — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) January 18, 2024

Australian Open 2024 Mixed Doubles' Schedule for January 19

