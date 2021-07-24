Mirabai Chanu opens the account for India at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The 26-year-old from Imphal East district won the silver medal in Women’s 49kg Weightlifting. With this India’s medal count is 1 and its ranking in the country-wise Summer Olympic Games 2020 medal table is 2, behind China. From Indian President Ram Nath Kovind to Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, everyone back home is cheering for the silver medallist.

President of India Congratulates Mirabai Chanu

Heartiest congratulations to Mirabai Chanu for starting the medal tally for India in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 by winning silver medal in weightlifting. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 24, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tweets for the Silver Medallist

Could not have asked for a happier start to @Tokyo2020! India is elated by @mirabai_chanu’s stupendous performance. Congratulations to her for winning the Silver medal in weightlifting. Her success motivates every Indian. #Cheer4India #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/B6uJtDlaJo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 24, 2021

Happiness All Around

India opens its tally at #Tokyo2020! We are stunned by the stupendous performance of Saikhom Mirabai Chanu! ✨😍 Congratulations @mirabai_chanu for winning Silver in the #Weightlifting Women's 49 kg category! 🇮🇳@WeAreTeamIndia #Olympics pic.twitter.com/enhXsQmsM3 — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) July 24, 2021

Girl power

Wow 👏 Much needed uplifting news for all of #India Thank you for making us all proud @mirabai_chanu , winning us a Silver at the Olympics. Many more to come. #Tokyo2020 #MirabaiChanu 🤩 #Weightlifting pic.twitter.com/97NKrYQH8G — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) July 24, 2021

Proud Moment

So proud of @mirabai_chanu for clinching the silver medal in the Women's 49kg Weightlifting category at the #OlympicGames. Wishing you all the very best for your future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/C6d4twJLWk — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 24, 2021

Rahul Gandhi's Powerful Message for Mirabai Chanu

Congratulations to #MirabaiChanu for our country’s first medal on the very first day. India is proud of her daughter. pic.twitter.com/iv70x7s8Od — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 24, 2021

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

Let me first congratulate #MirabaiChanu. A big thank you & thank you on behalf of PM Modi and the entire country for bringing a big smile on the faces of 135 crore Indians. First day, first medal, a silver medal. You made the country proud: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur pic.twitter.com/Dp6PL1VG12 — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2021

The Winning Moment

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)