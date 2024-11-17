UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) entered its premium event of the month – UFC 309 on November 17 with multiple mega stars taking centre stage. The matches were scheduled to be played at the iconic Madison Square Garden. The event welcomed two high-profile attendees - newly elected US President Donald Trump and Elon Musk attended UFC 309. Even though four of the scheduled bouts were cancelled, the main event Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic will be played at the UFC 309. UFC Hall of Fame 2024: Wanderlei Silva, Marucia Rua, Frankie Edgar and Joanna Jedrzejczyk Among the Seven Greats Inducted in UFCHOF Class of 2024.

US President Donald Trump and Elon Musk With UFC Owner Dana White

