India had its first gold at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 after shooting star Avani Lekhara won the women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 on Monday. The country celebrated the victory and witnessed a proud moment when the Indian National Anthem was played at the Tokyo Shooting Range at the same time when Tiranga went up and it gave goosebumps as Indian sports saw one of its special moment .

Check Out The Video of India's National Anthem Being Played at Tokyo:

GOOSEBUMPS and PROUD MOMENTS! 😍🎉 The Indian national anthem is played at the Tokyo Shooting Range. 🇮🇳 Congratulations @AvaniLekhara for creating history by becoming the first Indian woman to win a #Paralympics gold medal 🏅#IndiaKeSuperheroes #Eurosport #EurosportIndia pic.twitter.com/vUEuWqqoni — Eurosport India (@EurosportIN) August 30, 2021

